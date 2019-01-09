close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
AFP
January 9, 2019

Finnish footballer boycotts Qatar training

Sports

AFP
January 9, 2019

HELSINKI: Finnish forward Riku Riski will miss Tuesday’s friendly against Sweden in Qatar after pulling out of the trip in protest at the Gulf state’s record on human rights.

The 29-year-old, who has represented his country more than 20 times, told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat he discussed his decision not to join the squad in Qatar with Finland’s head coach Markku Kanerva.

Qatar, which will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has come under intense criticism for human rights violations and abusive labour conditions for the many migrant workers who are building infrastructure ahead of the tournament.

In November the pressure group Amnesty International said migrant workers in the tiny Gulf country were still being exploited or going unpaid despite reforms promised by Qatari authorities.

