Australia selectors face tough decisions

SYDNEY: Australia’s humbling series defeat to India left selectors to pick through the rubble Tuesday as they face tough decisions with two Tests looming against Sri Lanka and then an Ashes tour of England.

Their 2-1 capitulation — the first time India has won a series Down Under in 70 years of trying — stemmed from batting failures and a bowling attack that struggled to tame some of the world’s top players.

The squad to play Sri Lanka in the first Test later this month in Brisbane is expected to be announced on Wednesday, with few standout performances to offer much encouragement.

With the banned Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft all missing for the India series, it had opened the door to a host of fringe Test cricketers including Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne and Marcus Harris. Harris, handed his debut in Adelaide, was the only one to categorically demand future consideration.

Senior players like Usman Khawaja failed to consistently stand up while the Marsh brothers, Shaun and Mitchell, again disappointed. There are also question marks over Mitchell Starc, long Australia’s main strike bowler but who didn’t perform as expected.

The Australian broadsheet lamented a “summer of lost opportunities” after the curtain came down on a rain-affected Sydney Test, where Australia was forced to follow on at home for the first time in 30 years. Despite the doom and gloom, skipper Tim Paine said selectors’ options were limited, with few people knocking on the door.

“In an ideal world, yes (there would be more players coming through), but that’s nothing we as a playing group can control,” he said.