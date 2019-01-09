PSB employees’ pension restored

ISLAMABAD: Acting Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Khaqan Babar announced restoration of employees’ pension that was stopped four months back due to reasons unknown.Addressing workers who were staging sit-in in front of PSB DG office, Khaqan announced restoring the pension. “I have restored employees pension,” he said. The PSB Workers Union congratulated all those who have played their role in helping employees get justice.