Ailing Olympian Zahid appeals for support

LAHORE: Former Hockey Olympian Zahid Sharif appealed to the government to support him financially as he is going through heart disease.

Sharif while talking to the media on Tuesday said that his heart is working only 17 percent and he is not able to do anything to let his ends meet. “Physically I am not able to do any work and really need support from the government,” he said.

Former Olympian said that the federation had issued a letter in which they promised to conduct a benefit match for him but they failed to do so. Sharif revealed that he will record his protest in front of PM house in Islamabad on January 14 to pull the attention of Imran Khan towards the hockey federation.