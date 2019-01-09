close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
Imran greets Indian cricket team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan who holds the distinction of leading Pakistan World Cup 1992 winning campaign in Australia, congratulated Indian captain Virat Kohli and his team on winning the first ever series Down Under.

In his Tweet message, the PM congratulated Kohli for becoming the first South Asian team to win Test series in Australia.“Congratulation to Virat Kohli and the Indian Cricket team for the first ever win by the subcontinent team in a Test series in Australia.” The fourth and final Test between India and Australia ended in a draw the other day in Sydney to give India 2-1 series win.

