Cash bonuses for Indians after Aussie Test triumph

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday awarded cash bonuses of up to $85,000 for Virat Kohli and his players who secured a historic first Test series triumph in Australia.
India clinched the four-match series 2-1 in Sydney on Monday, sparking national celebrations.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the team and announced a bonus of $21,400 per match for each player while the reserves will get $10,700 per match.
That means that Kohli and others who took part in all four Tests will get more than $85,000, doubling their match fees. Coach Ravi Shastri and his assistants will get $35,650 each.The BCCI routinely gives bonuses for multi-nation tournaments like the World Cup or Champions Trophy but extra payments for a bilateral series is rare.
