Solari in the dark about VAR after Madrid penalty row

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari called for the video assistant referee rules to be made clearer after admitting he has no idea how the system works following penalty controversy at the weekend.

Madrid fell to a limp 2-0 defeat 2-0 at home to Real Sociedad in La Liga on Sunday, and were denied a penalty in the second half while they still trailed by a single goal. Solari was incensed after referee Jose Munuera ruled that Madrid forward Vinicius Junior was not fouled by Sociedad goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli while bearing down on goal in the 65th minute and then decided against consulting the VAR team, which did not refer the incident to Munuera. FIFA rules state that VAR can be used in relation to goals, penalties, red cards and cases of mistaken identity. The referee can either request a review from his video assistant or the video assistant can recommend a review to referee. Madrid sit fifth in La Liga, 10 points adrift of leaders Barcelona, with their best chance of further success this season now in the Champions League or Copa del Rey, in which VAR has been introduced for this season.