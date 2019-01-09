Preparations for PSHL in final stages, says Khokhar

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, has said that the preparation of Pakistan Supper Hockey league (PSHL) is in final stage and soon its details will be made public soon.

However he said as being the first professional hockey league of the country it is likely to be held in the month of March. He informed that a FIH delegation will also visit Pakistan on the occasion of PSHL.

While talking to The News the PHF president said that the final dates of the event would be finalised keeping in mind other requirements. He added it would be a great occasion for Pakistan national hockey that a professional hockey league, with galaxy of some international hockey players, featuring in the event. “We wanted to organise the event in Pakistan at every cost, thus, we took some time according to the situation”.

He added that the visit of World hockey X1 and FIH high officials last year had helped Pakistan to get green signal from FIH for international series. Now we are ready to organise the PSHL, with participation of foreign hockey players and all of them being Europeans and Olympic champions Argentine.

Khokhar further said that two foreign players for each team have been confirmed but PHF wanted one or two more foreign players to be included in each team so that more competitive matches be held and Pak players get experience of tough hockey.

He said that a beautiful mascot for PSHL is under preparation, as at least 12 foreign players, from various European countries and Argentina, will participate in 6-team PSHL. It may be added that earlier the PSHL was to be organised in January but due to Christmas and New year’s holidays dates of the event were extended to March. He said that PHF has done a lot of hard work for FIH pro league and PSHL as both are important events for the promotion and development of Pakistan hockey.

He said that PHF has contacted the federal govt and informed them about the progress of the event hoped PHF’s financial constraints would be resolved before these event. It is learnt that the PHF has outsourced the For PSHL players would be coming from Germany, Holland, Spain, Belgium, France and Argentina. Each team will have the services of two foreign players in a match.

The six teams will be named after the main cities of the country and these will be Karachi Kararay, Lahori Ustad, Peshawar Dilawar, Multan Sufiyan, Islamabad Commander, and Quetta Defender.

The publicity and marketing of the event will be launched from February in various cities of the country. All the matches of the PSHL will be played in Lahore. PHF is trying to arrange live telecast of the league, a source said. He added that the details of the PSHL would be made public during the month of January – February to publicize the event.