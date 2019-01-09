Yemen look ahead after Asian Cup mauling: Late free-kick hands Iraq 3-2 win over Vietnam

ABU DHABI: Ali Adnan swept home a brilliant, last-minute free kick as former champions Iraq twice hit back to beat Vietnam 3-2 in the Asian Cup on Tuesday.

Vietnam’s Golden Dragons took a shock lead after 24 minutes in the Group D clash in Abu Dhabi, defender Ali Faez panicking under pressure from Nguyen Cong Phuong and clumsily backheeling the ball past ‘keeper Jalal Hassan Hachim. Iraq, who defied the odds to win an emotional Asian Cup title in 2007, levelled 10 minutes later through striker Mohanad Ali, who profited from a defensive error to rifle home from the edge of the box.

Cong Phuong restored Vietnam’s lead three minutes before the break, stabbing in from close range after Nguyen Trong Huang’s shot had been parried by Hachim. But Humam Tareq lashed home a second equaliser on the hour mark after more horror defending from the Vietnamese, who by that point looked to be running out of steam. A lazy foul on the edge of the penalty area then presented Adnan with the chance to take all three points and he did not disappoint, curling a left-foot shot into the top corner to break Vietnamese hearts.

Iraq join Iran on three points after their bitter rivals thrashed Yemen 5-0 on Monday. Meanwhile, Yemen coach Jan Kocian was left scratching for positives after the war-torn country’s first-ever Asian Cup outing ended in a 5-0 thrashing by Iran.

Hopelessly outclassed, Yemen went into halftime down by three goals in Abu Dhabi on Monday night and Kocian’s players were out on their feet by the time substitute Saman Ghoddos volleyed home Iran’s fifth 12 minutes from time.

“We have to live with this result but we have two more games to play and we can play better,” said the Slovakian, striking a defiant tone despite their Group D mugging. “Iran were physically superior to us — they are a team that plays at the World Cup. We have no such experience.” Given the parlous state of football in Yemen, where players have been kidnapped by extremists or gone off to fight in the civil war, just qualifying for the Asian Cup was an astonishing achievement for Yemen. The local league has been suspended and stadiums reduced to rubble, forcing players to work as taxi drivers or in supermarkets to feed their families. Others Yemen national team players have died, among the tens of thousands killed in a conflict exacerbated by famine and disease.

Under the terms of his contract, Kocian won’t step foot inside Yemen but his job remains a logistical nightmare. Yemen, who lost five of six games in the build-up to the Asian Cup, will look to salvage pride in their next two group matches against Iraq and Vietnam and provide some brief solace for their war-ravaged country. Syria and, notably Iraq, have shown in recent years how teams can come through extreme hardship to raise their game — the latter famously lifting the Asian Cup in 2007 in a fairytale success.