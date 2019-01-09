Task Force on Sports to brief PM on its findings today

ISLAMABAD: The Task Force, headed by Ehsan Mani, is scheduled to brief Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday on its findings and proposals to uplift sports including hockey in the country.

Jamil Ahmad, secretary Inter provincial Coordination (IPC) confirmed to The News that depending on the PM availability, the briefing would be held Wednesday. Though Task Force was given the mandate to look into all options and finalise a detailed framework for the uplift of sports in the country, the matters pertaining to game of hockey would also be discussed in the meeting.

“Yes, matters pertaining hockey would also be discussed during the briefing. Hockey is Pakistan’s national game and as such requires special handling,” secretary IPC confirmed. Just a few days back during talk with The News Ehsan Mani called on all sports bodies to tighten up their system in order to get the required finances to run the bodies on their own and in an effective way.

Ehsan Mani said there was a need to streamline the prevailing sports system in the country. “There is absolutely no prevailing professional system within sports bodies in the country which has resulted in total chaos. Even cricket administration requires more professionalism and we are working on that.”

However, in all sports other than cricket, there was no administrative set up resulting in poor administration and functioning. “The sports system in Pakistan requires collective efforts and cooperate system. So far in Pakistan the sports system is individually controlled which is fetching no results whatsoever. There is a need to broaden up the avenues. No single man should be allowed to run sports bodies. Every official in the federations should be responsible of his own work. You need a better, collective and professional management of the federations including hockey,” Mani said during talk with The News.

On question to Task Force findings, Mani said, “The Task Force during recent meeting with IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza discussed finalised report and considered all the relevant aspects. It was a comprehensive meeting with Minister in which all the matter pertaining to Olympic sports including hockey were discussed before one final meeting with the Prime Minister.”

It is believed that Minister IPC would also be present during Task Force briefing to PM.

Though the PCB chairman was unwilling to extend any financial help to hockey from the board kitty, the matter could well be discussed during briefing with PM. “I am not in favour of any such move. There is no constitutional provision which allows cricket board to dole out money to federations including hockey. Every federation will have to stand on its own feet in order to get positive results internationally and nationally and on financial front.”