South Korea’s Moon sacks chief of staff as ratings fall

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in sacked his chief of staff and two other senior aides Tuesday in a major reshuffle seen as seeking to shore up his falling support. Moon swept the presidential election in May 2017 after his predecessor Park Geun-hye was ousted over a sprawling corruption scandal, and enjoyed soaring poll ratings last year as tensions between North and South Korea eased. But his numbers have plunged in recent weeks, falling below 50 percent for the first time amid growing discontent over slow growth and unemployment, and disappointment over promised social reforms that critics say have not materialised. Chief of staff Im Jong-seok announced his own dismissal to reporters at the presidential Blue House and replacement by Noh Young-min, the South’s ambassador to China and a former three-term lawmaker. Noh, 62, was a pro-democracy activist through the 1970s and 80s before entering politics in 2000 and eventually joining Moon’s left-leaning Democratic Party.