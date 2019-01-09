close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
AFP
January 9, 2019

Australia to ‘consider’ Saudi woman’s asylum plea

World

AFP
January 9, 2019

BANGKOK: Australia said Tuesday it will "carefully consider" the asylum claim of an 18-year-old Saudi woman who fled alleged abuse from her family and is now in the care of the UN in Bangkok, after she fended off deportation in a gripping, live-tweeted ordeal. Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun arrived at the Thai capital’s main airport on a flight from Kuwait over the weekend after running away from her family, who she says subjected her to physical and psychological abuse. Qunun said she planned to seek asylum in Australia, fearing she would be killed if repatriated by Thai immigration officials who stopped her at the airport. Saudi Arabia’s human rights record has been under heavy scrutiny since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year.

