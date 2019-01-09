PTI govt has failed to provide relief to masses

MARDAN: Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Khanzada Khan said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) government had failed to provide relief to the masses.

Talking to the reporters here, Khanzada Khan praised the decision of the Supreme Court to remove the name of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah from the Exit Control List (ECL).

He added the federal government had created misunderstanding among the masses about the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report. Khanzada Khan added that the apex court decision had removed the misunderstanding created by PTI government against the party leaders and Sindh chief minister. He claimed that the PTI government was being controlled by the corrupt elements. “The PTI government is limited to tall claims and slogans,” he said, adding, the PTI government’s poor performance had disappointed the masses.