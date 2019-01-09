close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

‘PUC working for peace’

Lahore

LAHORE: Islamabad Declaration will reinforce the struggle for annihilation of terrorism and extremism from the country, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman, Tuesday. Pakistan Ulema Council since its inception has been raising voice for the cause of peace, stability and religious harmony in the country. Pakistan Ulema Council has constituted Dar-ul-Afta that will start working from 23rd March. The conference with consent of leading Islamic scholars will devise a mechanism on prevailing challenges of Muslim world.

