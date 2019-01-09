111 cops deployed at Lahore Governor’s House

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar is on top of the list of officials enjoying VIP security in the province, says a report of the Punjab Home Department submitted to the Punjab Assembly.

The report said that 111 police personnel were deployed for the security of the Governor’s House. Out of them, two policemen are deployed at his personal residence while 109 are discharging duties at the Governor’s House.

Four police personnel are deployed at the office of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, while one policeman is deployed at the personal residence of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Two policemen each have been deployed at the residences of Federal Ministers Shafqat Mehmood and Mehboob Sultan, and Punjab Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashed, Murad Ross, Mehmoodur Rasheed and Aslam Iqbal.