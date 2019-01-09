Bangladesh’s economy

Over the last decade, Bangladesh has doubled its per capita income and has achieved the impressive 7.86 percent economic growth. The country is planning to achieve the 10 percent target by the time it celebrates its 50th birthday in 2021. Pakistan’s economy is crawling to grow at just about four to five percent per annum. Bangladesh is now producing most goods like cotton products earlier exported by Pakistan.

The per capita income of Bangladesh, $1800, is now larger than that of Pakistan’s $1600. The aggregate GDP ($275 billion) is poised to overtake Pakistan’s at $310 billion in the coming years. While Bangladesh is planning to reduce reliance on foreign aid and is focusing on trade and investment, Pakistan is still looking for bailout packages. Our country needs to think wisely if it is serious about tackling the financial crisis.

Maryum Malik

Rawalpindi