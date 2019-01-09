close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
JK
Jamal Khurshid
January 9, 2019

Money laundering case: List of confiscated KKF properties submitted to court

National

JK
Jamal Khurshid
January 9, 2019

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency on Tuesday submitted a report before the anti terrorism court with regard to confiscated properties of Muttahida Qaumi Movement's charity organisation Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation in money laundering case.

The FIA told the court that confiscated properties worth billions of rupees were situated at Karachi, Hyderabad and Khairpur. The FIA submitted that details of properties were sent to deputy commissioners East, West South and Central and concerned authorities had been restrained from selling or buying the confiscated properties.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan