Money laundering case: List of confiscated KKF properties submitted to court

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency on Tuesday submitted a report before the anti terrorism court with regard to confiscated properties of Muttahida Qaumi Movement's charity organisation Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation in money laundering case.

The FIA told the court that confiscated properties worth billions of rupees were situated at Karachi, Hyderabad and Khairpur. The FIA submitted that details of properties were sent to deputy commissioners East, West South and Central and concerned authorities had been restrained from selling or buying the confiscated properties.