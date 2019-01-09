PM expresses dismay over power loadshedding

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed anger over power loadshedding in different parts of the country during harsh winter and warned the authorities concerned to address the difficulties of the people otherwise the government will have to take stern action against the responsible.

Two federal ministers, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Energy Minister Umar Ayub Khan are passing buck to each other for the responsibility of the same.

The federal cabinet committee on energy had an important meeting under the prime minister here at the Prime Minister Office on Tuesday to review the power supply situation where it was revealed that lack of coordination between the ministries of gas and petroleum and energy is aggravating the situation.

Sources told The News that the federal government couldn’t fix responsibility of load shedding and it has failed to determine the reason/reasons for the undesirable shortage of power.

The people are suffering badly on account of it. The sources pointed out that lack of coordination between the two ministries came in the way of import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in time and it caused so far a loss to the national exchequer of more thanRs12 billion. The sources claimed that the prime minister got angry about the loadshedding of power and reminded his cabinet members that he has been collecting money by going to the doors of the brotherly and friendly countries, but unfortunately you people (the ministers) are inflicting losses of billions of rupees.

The sources disclosed that a number of power production units have ceased to work due to non-availability of gas which couldn’t be imported at an appropriate time. The thermal power plants had to consume costly imported furnace oil that inflicted loss of more than Rs12 billion. The additional burden of billions of rupees would be recovered from the consumers through January bills.