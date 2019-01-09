Lippi says China facing striker crisis

AL-AIN, United Arab Emirates: Marcello Lippi said an influx of foreign forwards had decimated China’s striking stocks and could damage their Asian Cup campaign after an unconvincing start in the United Arab Emirates.

“This shows our situation in China. In China, nearly all the foreign players are forwards,” said Lippi, who led his native Italy to the 2006 World Cup title. “It means for our attack, I have to pick a player who spent the season in central defence.”China’s attacking play was far from convincing against Kyrgyzstan, who led at half-time and should have grabbed at least a draw.”