close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

Hamid, Huzaifa, Hassan reach pre-quarters

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamid Israr Gul, Huzaifa Khan, and Hassan Ali reached the pre-quarter-finals of the ITF Asia Development Championships (14 & Under) in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Tuesday.

In the second round of the singles category, 10th seed Hamid defeated Iskandar Myradov of Turkmenistan 6-0, 6-1. Unseeded Huzaifa stunned 11th seed Hein Htet Zaw of Myanmar 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; and Hassan surprised second seed Hossain Md Roman of Bangladesh 6-4, 6-4.

Sheeza Sajid lost to fifth seed Isha Shree Shah of Nepal 1-6, 1-6 in the first round. Four Pakistani players are participating in this Division 2 championship. The countries participating are Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports