Hamid, Huzaifa, Hassan reach pre-quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamid Israr Gul, Huzaifa Khan, and Hassan Ali reached the pre-quarter-finals of the ITF Asia Development Championships (14 & Under) in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Tuesday.
In the second round of the singles category, 10th seed Hamid defeated Iskandar Myradov of Turkmenistan 6-0, 6-1. Unseeded Huzaifa stunned 11th seed Hein Htet Zaw of Myanmar 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; and Hassan surprised second seed Hossain Md Roman of Bangladesh 6-4, 6-4.
Sheeza Sajid lost to fifth seed Isha Shree Shah of Nepal 1-6, 1-6 in the first round. Four Pakistani players are participating in this Division 2 championship. The countries participating are Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.
