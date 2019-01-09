Shahid recommends four goalies for seniors’ camp

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former goalkeeper Olympian Shahid Ali Khan has said Amjad Hussain, Waqar Younis, Akmal Hussain, and Muneebur Rehman would join the senior team’s camp in Lahore after January 10 at the end of the goalkeepers’ camp in Karachi.

He told ‘The News’ on Tuesday that Amjad was the best goalkeeper in the camp. “Waqar is the second best, Akmal third and Muneeb fourth,” he said. Shahid is coaching the country’s best 13 goalkeepers at the camp going on at Abdul Sattar Stadium.

Pakistan desperately needs a world class goalkeeper for its senior team as the Green-shirts suffered horrible defeats in World Cup 2018 and in events before that.

They were picked on the basis of their performance in domestic events. Some of them have been with senior and junior teams.

Mazhar Ali, who was the deputy of Pakistan’s senior goalkeeper Imran Butt in the World Cup, is not in the camp as he is out of the country.

Amjad has experience of international hockey and is the senior most at the camp. Waqar has represented Pakistan at the junior level. Shahid said all four had potential of becoming good goalkeepers.

He said that when the goalkeepers came for the training camp, they were not disciplined and used to do whatever they considered right or wrong. Now they are training under a comprehensive programme, which has been drawn according to the requirements of modern-day hockey, he claimed.

“We are focusing on their agility and physical and mental strength. These are important things for goalkeepers to establish themselves at the international level,” he added.

He said that PHF had asked him to prepare goalkeeper(s) for the country’s senior team. “I put one condition. That no one should interfere with my work. That I would train whom I considered capable enough to represent Pakistan,” Shahid said.

“The PHF assured that there would be no interference. So the camp is going on smoothly and all the goalkeepers are working hard,” he added. He said that rigorous training and tough competitions would polish the performance of the players.