Malaysia probes claim China offered to bail out 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia said on Tuesday it was investigating claims China offered to help bail out scandal-hit state fund 1MDB and get foreign probes into the controversy dropped in return for securing infrastructure deals.

Huge sums were purportedly looted from the Malaysian government fund in an audacious fraud, which allegedly involved former prime minister Najib Razak and contributed to his shock poll defeat in May.

The Wall Street Journal reported Chinese officials offered in 2016 to help bail out the debt-mired fund, and said they would try to use their influence to get countries to drop investigations into the case, citing minutes from meetings between Chinese and Malaysian officials.

Stolen 1MDB money was allegedly laundered via a complex web of transactions around the world, and countries including Singapore, the US and Switzerland have launched probes. Despite the reported Chinese offer, the investigations continued.

The Chinese also offered to bug the homes and offices of Wall Street Journal reporters in Hong Kong who were investigating 1MDB to find out who was passing information to them, the paper said.

In exchange, the report said that Malaysia promised stakes in railway and pipeline projects as part of China’s "Belt and Road Initiative", a major infrastructure drive seeking to link Asia, Europe and Africa.