Constructive criticism

Dr Farrukh Saleem’s episode shows that the PTI government is unable to digest genuine criticism. This U-turn came after the economist expressed that the government’s economic team is merely addressing the symptoms instead of curing the disease. The government is simply banking on financial assistance from friendly countries to maintain the status quo. The first five months have been wasted and no homegrown reforms have been implemented to date. The authorities have not widened the tax base.

The country’s exports have slumped despite the rupee devaluation and the import bill is almost stagnant.

It seems that PM Imran Khan is being made to believe that everything is fine on the economic front. The overbearing influence of some within the PTI is going to hurt the party and roll back Imran Khan’s agenda. The PM must develop an alternative channel for getting the authentic picture of the economy.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi