Polluted air

One of the serious problems faced by Pakistan has been air pollution. Emissions from fossil-fuelled power plants, unregulated industrial units, usage of vehicles and machinery with old internal combustion engines and uncontrolled burning of crop leftover are some of known causes of pollution. During the last five years, Karachi and Central Punjab suffered severe smog. After 2016 it became apparent that Lahore had a substantially increasing air pollution index with most of the district covered in heavy smog after the dual annual harvest season. In 2018, Lahore didn’t have a single good air day.

Air pollution in Pakistan is a form of particulate contamination which can essentially be defined as solid and vapor particles suspended in air and unable to be transferred due to a lack of airflow owing to temperature inversion. The resulting smog is similar in nature, albeit a little less toxic, to coal dust and has severe health implications especially on children and the elderly. Its inhalation is said to equivalent to smoking 50 plus cigarettes daily. Lahore currently faces only one type of smog (winter smog) which is also common in New Delhi. However, the ever increasing carbon footprint from unregulated automobile emissions and domestic heating has a strong potential to cause photochemical (summer) smog in Lahore in the near future.

Muhammad Ibrahim Yahya

Faisalabad