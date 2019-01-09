Rangers’ raid

The Sindh Rangers arrested 10 suspects during raids in different parts of the city. Sharoon alias Wilson Masih and Muhammad Hanif were arrested in Surjani Town and Naziambad for being allegedly involved in various targeted killings, street crime cases, extortion and robberies.

During raids in Ferozeabad, Shah Faisal Colony, Al-Falah and Zaman Town, eight accused were apprehended for their involvement in robberies. They were later identified as Mohammad Shoaib, Mohammad Saad Khan, Arbab alias Kala, Babar Abbas Khan, Hamza Mohsin, Sunny, Abdul Samad and Ahad Alam.

The soldiers seized weapons and recovered looted valuables from the possession of the suspects. They were handed over to local police for further legal proceedings.