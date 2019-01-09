CTD arrests alleged target killer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Target Killing Working Groups (TKWG) of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh on Tuesday arrested an activist of a banned outfit involved in sectarian killings. Incharge TKWG Ali Raza said Muhammad Hussain was apprehended during a raid carried out on a tip-off. The initial investigation showed that the accused was involved in number of sectarian killings, including killing of Iqra school’s principal, Ghulam Akbar, and its teacher, Kamran, in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.
The Target Killing Working Groups (TKWG) of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh on Tuesday arrested an activist of a banned outfit involved in sectarian killings. Incharge TKWG Ali Raza said Muhammad Hussain was apprehended during a raid carried out on a tip-off. The initial investigation showed that the accused was involved in number of sectarian killings, including killing of Iqra school’s principal, Ghulam Akbar, and its teacher, Kamran, in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.