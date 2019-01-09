close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

CTD arrests alleged target killer

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

The Target Killing Working Groups (TKWG) of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh on Tuesday arrested an activist of a banned outfit involved in sectarian killings. Incharge TKWG Ali Raza said Muhammad Hussain was apprehended during a raid carried out on a tip-off. The initial investigation showed that the accused was involved in number of sectarian killings, including killing of Iqra school’s principal, Ghulam Akbar, and its teacher, Kamran, in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi