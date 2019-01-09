CTD arrests alleged target killer

The Target Killing Working Groups (TKWG) of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh on Tuesday arrested an activist of a banned outfit involved in sectarian killings. Incharge TKWG Ali Raza said Muhammad Hussain was apprehended during a raid carried out on a tip-off. The initial investigation showed that the accused was involved in number of sectarian killings, including killing of Iqra school’s principal, Ghulam Akbar, and its teacher, Kamran, in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.