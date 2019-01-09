CM okays steps to issue driving licences to hearing-impaired persons

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said various countries are issuing driving licences to persons with hearing impairment.

He has directed Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Shaikh to seek an opinion from the driving licence branch and the traffic police and then make necessary amendments in the law so that persons with hearing impairment could be issued driving licences.

The chief minister in a letter to the chief secretary has said that persons with hearing impairment form a sizeable number of the Pakistani population with disabilities who are living an active life, earning a livelihood and playing an important role in the progress of Pakistan.

He said that Article 25 of the constitution guarantees equality of citizens before law and entitles the people to equal protection of law with no discrimination on any basis, while Article 18 guarantees the freedom of trade, business or profession.

He added that following the spirit of the supreme law of land, the newly promulgated ‘Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2018’ also calls for ‘equality and non-discrimination of persons with disabilities’ (Section 3), ‘ease of access and mobility’ (Section 6)and ‘public facilities and services’ (Section 2 (v)).

Furthermore, the chief minister added that the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Persons with Disabilities (UN CRPD) provides for the right to ‘equality and non-discrimination for all people with disabilities – including deaf people and requires they have equal protection and benefit under law.

The letter says that at present, persons with hearing impairment are disqualified for the issuance of driving licences under the Second Schedule of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965 (amended from time to time) as reproduced below:

Section 7(5): Disease and disabilities absolutely disqualifying a person for obtaining a licence to drive a motor vehicle. They are epilepsy, lunacy, heart disease likely to produce sudden attack of giddiness or fainting; Inability to distinguish with each eye at a distance of twenty five yards in good daylight (with the aid of glasses, if worn) a series of seven letters and figures in white on a black ground of the same size and arrangement as those of the registration mark of a motor car.

A degree of deafness which prevents the applicant from hearing without hearing aids, the ordinary sound signals. Colour blindness or inability readily to distinguish the pigmentary colours red and green.

Night blindness

However, the chief minister said that throughout the world, countries in all major Continents issue driving licences to the hearing-impaired persons. They include North America (United States of America, Canada, Mexico), South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina etc.), European Union (all countries), Australia, Asia & Middle East (India, Japan, New Zealand, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Malaysia, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Russia, Uzbekistan etc.), Africa (Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria etc.)

He said that that the issuance of driving licences to hearing-impaired persons would lead to a myriad of socio-economic benefits. He added that first, it would be an implementation of guarantees provided in the of the constitution, ordains of the relevant statute and the declaration in the UNCRPD regarding the equality of the hearing-impaired persons, which would in turn make them feel empowered and motivated. Second, the hearing-impaired persons would get the ease of access and mobility, as they would be able to move freely in their own vehicles without being a burden on anyone. Third, the hearing-impaired persons would be able to make livelihood by getting employed in jobs, which require driving skills such as drivers, transportation of goods, delivery persons, courier services etc.

On the directives of the chief minister, Syed Qasim Naveed, CM’s special assistant for programs related to differently abled persons, has moved a summary. On receiving the summary, the chief minister has directed the chief secretary to discuss the matter with Driving Licence Branch experts and traffic police and then put up a recommendation for an amendment in the law so that licences could be issued to hearing-impaired persons.