Engro Corp wins UNGC Award

KARACHI: Engro Corporation Limited was awarded the first prize for “Living the UN Global Compact Business Sustainability Award 2018”, in Large National Category, a statement said on Tuesday.

The award was presented at the Business Sustainability Moot and Living the Global Compact Best Practices Sustainability Award ceremony held on January 7, it added.

The award signifies Engro’s continued commitment towards the UNGC principles in the areas of governance, human rights, labour rights, environment, and anti-corruption, and the UNDP Sustainable Development Goals.

The company is driven by the vision to maximise its economic and social impact. To achieve this goal, Engro has pivoted towards an inclusive business model that invests in communities in its diverse value chains, the statement said.