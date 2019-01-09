close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

Rupee strengthens

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

The rupee strengthened slightly on Tuesday with the sentiment remaining bullish on expectations that Pakistan will receive inflows from the UAE by the end of this week, traders said.

The rupee closed at 138.88 against the greenback, compared with Monday’s closing of 138.93. In the open market, the rupee maintained an upward trend, trading at 139 against the dollar. It hovered at 139.10 in the previous session.

