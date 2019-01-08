Drug case: Minister’s nephew granted bail

ISLAMABAD: The nephew of Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Afridi, was granted bail as he was arrested earlier for possession of contraband, sources informed Geo News Sunday night, in what comes as a major development considering the minister is a vocal activist against drugs.

Afridi's nephew, identified as Talal Nadir Afridi, was arrested alongside two of his friends, and almost half a kilogramme of hashish was recovered from them, the sources added. A first information report (FIR) was filed against the three suspects on December 11, 2018, in the Jand Attock police station.

According to the FIR, the suspects were asked to stop because authorities believed their car to be suspicious. However, they tried to escape by speeding away. After police gave chase to their vehicle, they were eventually cornered and 507 grams of hashish were seized.

Talal Nadir Afridi gave his current address as Minister Colony in Islamabad, according to the FIR. The suspects were arrested and sent to jail, Mohammad Rizwan, an investigative officer, said while speaking to Geo News.