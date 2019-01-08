close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
S
Sabah
January 8, 2019

14 kidnapped miners recovered from Darra Adam Khel

National

S
Sabah
January 8, 2019

DARRA ADAM KHEL: Security forces succeeded in recovering 14 miners who were kidnapped Sunday night from Hafiz-ur-Rehman coal mine in Darra Adam Khel.

Two of the kidnapped miners had managed to escape in the darkness of the night and had alerted the authorities who then conducted the rescue operation. According to two colliers who managed to return, the kidnappers had taken their colleagues to the mountains in Darra Adam Khel.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan had earlier taken notice of the incident and instructed the authorities to ensure the safe return of the miners. He had also ordered immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan