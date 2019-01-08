14 kidnapped miners recovered from Darra Adam Khel

DARRA ADAM KHEL: Security forces succeeded in recovering 14 miners who were kidnapped Sunday night from Hafiz-ur-Rehman coal mine in Darra Adam Khel.

Two of the kidnapped miners had managed to escape in the darkness of the night and had alerted the authorities who then conducted the rescue operation. According to two colliers who managed to return, the kidnappers had taken their colleagues to the mountains in Darra Adam Khel.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan had earlier taken notice of the incident and instructed the authorities to ensure the safe return of the miners. He had also ordered immediate arrest of the perpetrators.