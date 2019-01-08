close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
Agencies
January 8, 2019

WB chief quitting 3 years before his term expires

National

WASHINGTON: World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announced Monday he would step down next month, more than three years before his current term was due to expire.

“It has been a great honour to serve as president of this remarkable institution, full of passionate individuals dedicated to the mission of ending extreme poverty in our lifetime,” Kim said in a statement.

Kim, who took over leadership of the global lender in 2012, is to join an as-yet unnamed firm focusing on investments in developing countries. World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva will serve as interim president upon Kim´s February 01 departure, the bank said in a statement.

