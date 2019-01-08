WB chief quitting 3 years before his term expires

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announced Monday he would step down next month, more than three years before his current term was due to expire.
“It has been a great honour to serve as president of this remarkable institution, full of passionate individuals dedicated to the mission of ending extreme poverty in our lifetime,” Kim said in a statement.
Kim, who took over leadership of the global lender in 2012, is to join an as-yet unnamed firm focusing on investments in developing countries. World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva will serve as interim president upon Kim´s February 01 departure, the bank said in a statement.
WASHINGTON: World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announced Monday he would step down next month, more than three years before his current term was due to expire.
“It has been a great honour to serve as president of this remarkable institution, full of passionate individuals dedicated to the mission of ending extreme poverty in our lifetime,” Kim said in a statement.
Kim, who took over leadership of the global lender in 2012, is to join an as-yet unnamed firm focusing on investments in developing countries. World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva will serve as interim president upon Kim´s February 01 departure, the bank said in a statement.