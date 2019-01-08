SC reserves verdict on GB’s constitutional status

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday reserved its verdict in a case regarding the constitutional status of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and the grant of fundamental rights to the citizens living in new province.

A seven-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had taken up a set of petitions challenging the Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018, Gilgit-Baltistan Empowerment and Self-Governance Order, 2009, as well as the right of the citizens of the area to be governed through their chosen representatives.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018 was earlier opposed by protesters hailing from the Northern Areas who demanded that GB should be declared a part of Pakistan instead of being administered through presidential orders.