Anti-Pak sentiments being aroused in India for polls: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that anti-Pakistan sentiments were being aroused in India for the sake of campaigning for forthcoming elections there.

Khan said so during an interview to Turkish broadcaster TRT. He said that two nuclear-armed neighbours opting for the resolution of bilateral issues through a war would be a suicide. "Two nuclear-capable states can't even afford a cold war, let alone a nuclear war," the Pakistan premier said.

He noted that New Delhi had opted out of a bilateral dialogue several times. "India was offered to take one step towards and we shall take two," Khan noted, saying, “But India rejected Pakistan’s offer for talks several times.”

Khan maintained that the solution to Kashmir issue lies in talks between the two countries. He, however, noted that even the United Nations admitted to the indigenous Kashmiri struggle for independence.

Speaking of Afghan conflict, the prime minister reiterated that there was no military solution to it. He further said that Pakistan faced the biggest issue of its current account deficit, but the country had stabilised over the past four months.

Khan said he was off from work for only five days during these months due to the problems faced by the country. Last week, PM Khan arrived in Turkey on a two-day visit on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The premier held several important meetings during his stay in Turkey.

During the visit, Pakistan and Turkey reiterated their resolve to continue extending strong mutual support to one another on all issues of core national interest. On Monday, PM Imran also visited a shelter for the homeless, and Holy Family Hospital, reports Geo News.