3 bodies found

BAHAWALPUR: Three unidentified bodies were found during the last 24 hours in the limits of different police stations.Mutilated body of a woman was found from a water-logged area near Chak 120/6/ R in the limits of Faqir Wali police. The body was shifted to RHC Faqir Wali for postmortem. The body of a youth was found near Jamalpur in the vicinity of Qaimpur police and it was shifted to RHC Qaimpur.The third body of a 38-year-old man wrapped in a plastic bag was found in sugarcane fields from near Kotla Pathan in the vicinity of Sadar Khanpur police of district Rahim Yar Khan. The body carried torture marks and was shifted to THQ Hospital for postmortem.

WOMAN DIES OF SEASONAL INFLUENZA: A 31-year-old woman of Faisal Colony Bahawalnagar died of seasonal influenza in Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) on Monday. According to MS BVH Dr Azizur Rehman Khan, Samina Bibi was brought to the hospital in a critical condition three days ago. She was shifted to isolation ward. He said her test report confirmed she was suffering from N1H1 and on Monday she died.

2 DETAINED ‘ROBBERS’ ESCAPE: Two accused, who were detained in motorcycles snatching and robberies cases, escaped from Sama Satta police lock-up on Monday. Accused Nadeem alias Babbi and Shahzad alias Zahzi escaped the police lock-up. The DPO Bahawalpur suspended acting SHO PS Sama Satta SI Mansoor Ahmad and the Mohrar.