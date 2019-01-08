863 road accidents reported

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) has responded to 863 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Eight people have died while 973 were injured in these accidents. Out of the injured 596 were shifted the hospitals whereas, 377 with minor injured victims were treated provided with the first aid on the spot by the emergency teams. The data showed 393 drivers, 14 underage drivers, 126 pedestrians and 462 passengers were among the victims of these accidents. 167 road accidents were reported in Lahore, 86 in Faisalabad and 55 in Multan.