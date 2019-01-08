70 outlaws held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore police (Sadar Division) in its crackdown against criminals have arrested as many as 70 criminals and recovered 79 liters liquor, more than three kilogram of Charas, 20 pistols, one rifle, one gun and bullets. Syed Ali Shah SP Sadar Division had directed concerned DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs.
LAHORE: Lahore police (Sadar Division) in its crackdown against criminals have arrested as many as 70 criminals and recovered 79 liters liquor, more than three kilogram of Charas, 20 pistols, one rifle, one gun and bullets. Syed Ali Shah SP Sadar Division had directed concerned DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs.