Tue Jan 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

70 outlaws held

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

LAHORE: Lahore police (Sadar Division) in its crackdown against criminals have arrested as many as 70 criminals and recovered 79 liters liquor, more than three kilogram of Charas, 20 pistols, one rifle, one gun and bullets. Syed Ali Shah SP Sadar Division had directed concerned DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs.

