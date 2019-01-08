PFA issues inspection schedule

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has released its annual inspection schedule 2019 for the food industry here on Monday.

The manufacturers, packagers and food business operators will be bound to follow that schedule, officials said, adding according to the schedule, three to five-star hotels, meat, dairy (Khoya & Desi Ghee), pickles & Muraba units, grinding units & spices/seasoning, sweets & bakers and sauces/ketchup/mayonnaise will be checked three times in a year.

Snacks & Nimko (including biscuits), ice cream & frozen desserts, dairy farms, honey, oil and ghee, confectionary (candies, chocolate etc.) water filtration plants (commercial), carbonated drinks, juices, energy drinks, squashes, sugar mills, cold stores and slaughterhouses, hatcheries/ poultry farms, rice mills, UHT or pasteurisation plants, cheese/yogurt units, food additives (including colours, essence and fragrance etc) to be checked twice in a year.

Waste handling including bio-diesel firms, rendering units and PAMCO etc. will be checked quarterly in a year. The PFA will also inspect pulp manufacturing, fat rendering units and ice factories on a seasonal base during 2019.

PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said the authority has been published the inspection schedule for 2019 in several esteemed newspapers in the start of the year. PFA always gives an improvement notice to food business operators for the first time over minor violations, he said, adding the purpose of the inspection schedule is to keep check and balance on food industry.