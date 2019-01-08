Senate body on interior meeting: Shehryar proposes public hanging of Faryal’s rapist, murderer

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Monday proposed to hang in public a person who raped and murdered a three-year-old girl in Abbottabad .

The Senate Committee on Interior also endorsed the views of the minister of state and recommended that the person who raped and killed the three years old gir, Faryal, in Tehsil Havelian, district Abbottabad, should be hanged along with those who were involved in this heinous crime.

The committee recommended that stakeholders must revisit their decision regarding public hanging and must ensure that such criminals must be publicly hanged, and it was further recommended that trial of such cases must not take more than 90 days.

It was recommended in the Senate committee meeting held on Monday with its Chairman, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, in the chair, which briefly discussed the heartbreaking incident of rape and murder of three years old Faryal raised by Senator Javed Abbassi.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Alam Khan Shinwari briefed the committee about the tragedy and said that police are after the culprits and are working day and night to identify the rapist and murderer of the minor girl.

DIG Shinwari assured the committee that police are close to the culprits and will hopefully reach to the real one in a couple of days or more. He requested the Senate Standing Committee on Interior’s chairman to allow them more time for submission of report on which the chairman gave three week time to KP Police for submission of a detailed report.

Senate Standing Committee Chairman Senator Rehman Malik stressed the need for strict action against perpetrators of this heinous crime and was of the view that such individuals are not fit to be called humans.

Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Afridi, while talking on the point of public importance regarding “Protection of Street Children in Islamabad”, raised by Senator Sitara Ayaz, it was asserted that the primary objective of this was to raise attention of the government towards increasing number of children begging at traffic signals, streets and markets in Islamabad.

The Mover, Senator Sitara Ayaz, urged the government for implementation on the ban on child labour and strict compliance of human rights to children. She pointed out that the government has not established a Federal Child Protection Commission so far as promised by the previous governments.

The committee chairman directed the authorities that a complete ban on professional begging and child labour be enforced across the country. He stated that Traffic Police must report all begging activity at traffic signals, adding that as per UNO demand, the government must establish welfare institutions where street children could be provided education and skills.

Senator Malik said that the Ministry of Human Rights and Baitul Maal should coordinate with stakeholders for protection of the street children, and the commissioner, Islamabad, must constitute a committee comprising local residents to monitor the implementation on the decision of the committee to eliminate child labour and begging.

He said that it is highly alarming that children in our country are growing under such a vulnerable environment as on traffic signal, markets, parks, hospitals and other public places, one finds daily dozens of them roaming and begging freely. He stressed if stringent laws are not introduced today to protect these children, it can be turned into a big menace for the society in future.

The Senate committee directed the Ministry of Interior to launch a crackdown on baggers and ensure the implementation on the ban of child labour and begging in Islamabad. Minister of State on Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi, appreciated the committee’s move towards elimination of begging and child labour across the country particularly Islamabad and assured the committee on full support in this regard.

The meeting was attended by senators Javed Abbasi, Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh, Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Kulsoom Parveen and Senator Kauda Babar as members and Senator Sitara Ayaz and Senator Dilawar Khan were special invitees.