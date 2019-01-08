close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

Training course

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

LAHORE: On the instructions of Capital City Police Officer Lahore B A Nasir special training courses regarding awareness of Lahore Police officers and officials regarding gender based crimes and strategy to deal with such kind of heinous crimes are being conducted at Police Lines on regular basis.

A three-day “Gender Sensitivity Training” course was held under the supervision of SP Headquarters Syed Karrar Hussain at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh. Police officers with the ranks of Sub Inspectors and Assistant Sub Inspectors participated in the training.

Ex-Additional IG Sarmad Saeed Khan and legal advisor of Punjab Commission for the Status of Women (PCSW) delivered lectures. As many as 30 officers of the Police department including 10 lady Police officers attended the training.

