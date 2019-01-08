close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
Gang nabbed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

LAHORE: A seven-member gang of outlaws was locked up by Punjab police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority on the charges of damage and theft of PSCA installations including, but not limited to, batteries and wires. The gang inflicted its craft sporadically in suburbs of Muslim Town, Faisal Town, Ghalib Market and Shahdara Town. Further investigation is underway.

