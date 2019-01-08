Gang nabbed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A seven-member gang of outlaws was locked up by Punjab police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority on the charges of damage and theft of PSCA installations including, but not limited to, batteries and wires. The gang inflicted its craft sporadically in suburbs of Muslim Town, Faisal Town, Ghalib Market and Shahdara Town. Further investigation is underway.
