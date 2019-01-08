close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

Uplift scheme approved

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday approved a development scheme of Forest Wildlife and Fisheries sector with an estimated cost of Rs 32.426 billion. The approved development scheme included Green Pakistan Programme – Reclamation and Development of Forest Areas in Punjab (Up-scaling Phase-I) (Revised) at cost of Rs 32,426.261 million.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan