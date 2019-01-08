Uplift scheme approved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday approved a development scheme of Forest Wildlife and Fisheries sector with an estimated cost of Rs 32.426 billion. The approved development scheme included Green Pakistan Programme – Reclamation and Development of Forest Areas in Punjab (Up-scaling Phase-I) (Revised) at cost of Rs 32,426.261 million.
