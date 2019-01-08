14 kidnapped coalminers recovered

KOHAT: The security forces have recovered the 14 coalminers who were kidnapped from Zarghunkhel area in Darra Adamkhel late last night, sources said on Monday.

The sources said that six armed men had kidnapped the coalminers and taken them to the Khyber tribal district. The security forces had sealed the area after learning about the incident in a bid to intercept the kidnappers. It was learnt that two of the six kidnapped coalminers had managed to escape from the abductors taking advantage of the darkness of night. They later led the security forces to the place where the kidnappers had taken them. The armed men left behind the kidnapped coalminers at Dongay area between Khyber and Darra Adamkhel and escaped to avoid getting caught. The security forces also recovered hand-grenades, a pistol and masks from the place where they had abandoned the captives.

The coalminers belonged to Darra Adamkhel and Shangla district.The coalminers have stopped working after the incident. A jirga working for the protection of the coalminers have convened a meeting to decide the future line of action.

A number of coalmines exist in Darra Adamkhel and coalmining has become a major means of income for the local owners of the mines. Jobs for coalminers, mostly belonging to Shangla, have also been created.