close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
January 8, 2019

‘Killer’ of female cop arrested after 29 years

National

BR
Bureau report
January 8, 2019

PESHAWAR: The police arrested the alleged killer of a female constable 29 years after the incident.An official said that one Mumtaz had shot dead his wife, who was constable in the KP Police, in 1990 and had escaped to the erstwhile tribal areas. The official said the accused was arrested during action on Monday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan