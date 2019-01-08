‘Killer’ of female cop arrested after 29 years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The police arrested the alleged killer of a female constable 29 years after the incident.An official said that one Mumtaz had shot dead his wife, who was constable in the KP Police, in 1990 and had escaped to the erstwhile tribal areas. The official said the accused was arrested during action on Monday.
PESHAWAR: The police arrested the alleged killer of a female constable 29 years after the incident.An official said that one Mumtaz had shot dead his wife, who was constable in the KP Police, in 1990 and had escaped to the erstwhile tribal areas. The official said the accused was arrested during action on Monday.