PTI’s councillor becomes Toba MC chairman

TOBA TEK SINGH: PTI’s Mian Shahzad Ahmed Monday won the by-election for Toba municipal corporation (MC) chairman. He got 39 votes while PML-N candidate Naveed Musa took only one vote. Before the start of polling, PML-N opposition leader in MC councilor Umer Farooq Bajwa had announced that all the 15 PML-N councillors will cast votes to PTI nominee Mian Shahzad Ahmed for the development of the city but one of the PML-N councillors, however, voted for Musa. The seat had vacated three month ago when PTI MC chairman Ghulam Nabi Gujjar had resigned.