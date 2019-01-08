Reema says PM Imran will steer country out of crises

LAHORE: Film star Reema Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan would steer country out of crises. Talking to media during a visit to jail in Lahore, Reema urged the nation to give Imran some time to perform, saying the prime minister was an honest person. “Imran Khan will get the country out of difficult phase through his hard work,” she added.

To a question, she said both Nawaz and Shahbaz were respected political figures. “If Sharif brothers had made many mistakes, they should be allowed to rectify them,” she stressed. The film star, however, ruled out the possibility of joining politics. Her comments came a day after Reema’s co-star Moammar Rana met Bilawal Bhutto and announced joining the PPP.

Meanwhile, distributing sewing machines to female prisoners, she appreciated the reforms carried out by the interior ministry and by IG Jails for rehabilitating the woman inmates, imparting necessary skills for ensuring sound living on completion of their jail sentence. She said the vocational training will make prisoners productive members of the society by providing them ample opportunities of learning and developing the much-needed skills for respectful earning once freed.