Tue Jan 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

NAB asksDGs to respect people’sself-esteem

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has directed all Director Generals of the NAB to call people related to ongoing complaint verifications, inquiries and investigation at exact time besides protecting and respecting their self-esteem. The NAB chairman directed the DGs to conduct complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations after proper preparation, relevant evidence as per law and unnecessary delay in this regard would not be tolerated and the DG concerned would be held responsible for any delay in this regard. Meanwhile, NAB has asked media to avoid speculations pertaining to the ongoing complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations, which are being conducted by the NAB. “Any news attributed/related to NAB should be confirmed from NAB’s spokesmen. “NAB reserves the right of legal action against publishing/airing any speculative, concocted, baseless and contrary to the facts news items,” he said.

