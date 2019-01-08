Thailand axe coach

ABU DHABI: Thailand have fired coach Milovan Rajevac following a humiliating 4-1 thrashing by India in their opening Asian Cup game at the weekend. The 65-year-old Serb, who took charge of Thailand in 2017, paid the price after the War Elephants conceded three second-half goals to slump to a shock defeat in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Thai football chiefs took a dim view of their Group A flop and acted swiftly to remove Rajevac the morning after.