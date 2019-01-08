close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
AFP
January 8, 2019

African Player of the Year award winners

Sports

JOHANNESBURG: Complete list of African Player of the Year trophy-holders ahead of announcement of the 2018 winner in Dakar Tuesday:

4: Abedi ‘Pele’ Ayew (GHA), Samuel Eto’o (CMR), Yaya Toure (CIV), 3: George Weah (LBR), 2: Roger Milla, Thomas N’Kono (both CMR), El Hadji Diouf (SEN), Didier Drogba (CIV), Nwankwo Kanu (NGR), 1: Ahmed Faras, Mustapha Hadji, Mohamed Timoumi, Badou Zaki (all MAR), Theophile Abega, Patrick Mboma, Jean-Manga Onguene (all CMR), Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba, Rashidi Yekini (all NGR), Lakhdar Belloumi, Rabah Madjer, Riyad Mahrez (all ALG), Frederic Kanoute, Salif Keita (both MLI), Mahmoud al Khatib, Mohamed Salah (both EGY), Karim Abdul Razak, Ibrahim Sunday (both GHA), Emmanuel Adebayor (TOG), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (GAB), Kalusha Bwalya (ZAM), Tshimimu Bwanga (COD), Tarak Dhiab (TUN), Paul Moukila (CGO), Cherif Souleymane (GUI).

Note: France Football magazine organised an annual award between 1970 and 1994 and the CAF have done so since 1992 resulting in three years when there were two awards.

